(Adds Gazprom comment)
WARSAW, July 2 Gas flows from Russia's Gazprom via Ukraine to Poland were back to normal after falling 20 percent between Thursday and Friday, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Saturday.
Gaz-System spokesman Tomasz Pietrasienski said the operator had received no explanation from Gazprom or from Ukraine's Ukrtransgaz.
Gazprom said it had no comment.
Gaz-System said in a statement the disruption had posed no threat to gas deliveries or system stability due to low gas demand at this time of the year and other supplies routes.
Similar shortages occurred two years ago, when Poland was at odds with Russia - its former communist master and dominant gas supplier - over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Poland buys the bulk of its gas from Gazprom but has built a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at on the Baltic Sea and plans to build a pipeline to Norway to diversify its imports. It also aims to become a regional gas trading hub.
It received its first supplies of LNG from Qatar last month. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in MOSCOW; Editing by Susan Thomas)
MOSCOW, Feb 2 Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core earnings jumped 32 percent from a year earlier to $528 million, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.
LONDON, Feb 2 A West African drive to clean up toxic fuels that campaigners say pose a health hazard to millions has run into difficulties less than two months after it was announced, according to importers, traders and other oil industry insiders.