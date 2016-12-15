UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW Dec 15 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen plans to invest 5.4 billion zlotys ($1.27 billion) a year, mostly on development projects, in 2017 and 2018, the company said in its new strategy released on Thursday evening.
* The state-run refiner also said that it sees its earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) (calculated on a LIFO basis) over the years 2017-2018 at 8.8 billion zlotys a year.
* PKN plans to maintain its dividend policy, which assumes increasing the payout per share. The company paid a dividend of 2 zlotys per share from 2015 profit.
* PKN also said it wants to keep its leverage below 30 percent.
* Earlier on Thursday PKN's smaller rival Grupa Lotos published its strategy, in which it said it would invest 9.4 billion zlotys ($2.23 billion) by 2022. ($1 = 4.2458 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources