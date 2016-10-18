BRIEF-Jordan Mortgage Refinance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro offering comprising 12 and 30-year bonds, according to a lead.
The October 2028 notes are being marketed at 55bp area over mid-swaps, while the October 2046 tranche has initial price thoughts of 120-125bp over mid-swaps.
The transaction, rated A2/BBB+/A-, is expected to price today via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank and Santander. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago