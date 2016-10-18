LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro offering comprising 12 and 30-year bonds, according to a lead.

The October 2028 notes are being marketed at 55bp area over mid-swaps, while the October 2046 tranche has initial price thoughts of 120-125bp over mid-swaps.

The transaction, rated A2/BBB+/A-, is expected to price today via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank and Santander. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)