WARSAW, Sept 22 Poland's government plans to
claim extra taxes from state-run utilities from 2017, it
announced on Thursday, in a move that analysts say would help it
finance social projects but hurt minority shareholders.
The plan involves raising capital by increasing the nominal
value of the utilities' shares, and not issuing new shares.
While this is unusual, it is allowed by Polish law and
obliges the utilities to pay flat-rate income tax of 19 percent
on the increased nominal value.
Analysts said the move would help the government finance the
social benefits it promised in its election campaign last year,
especially in 2017 when the budget will be much more strained
than in 2016.
Poland's allies in the west of the EU and in the United
States have criticised the PiS government, saying its approach
is eroding democracy and the rule of law.
State-run news agency PAP quoted Energy Minister Krzysztof
Tchorzewski as saying the nominal share value of state-run
companies will increase by 50 billion zlotys ($13 billion) in
coming years.
The ministry has already asked one of its companies -
Poland's biggest power producer, PGE - to increase the
nominal value of its shares, by 5.6 billion zlotys.
The ministry then reduced this, but later the minister was
quoted as saying that this was a "pilot project".
"The minister talked about these plans before, but no one
had expected such a scale. In practice, this is taking taxes for
the state and penalising minority shareholders," said Krzysztof
Kubiszewski, equity analyst at Trigon DM.
The minister told parliament the plan would provide "normal
income" for the state.
"It has been avoided up to date and money was directed to
the spare capital so that the funds for dividends or other
things were bigger," PAP quoted Tchorzewski as telling
parliament.
Tchorzewski's announcement immediately sent utilities shares
down. At 1305 GMT shares in PGE were down 5.3 percent, Enea's by
almost 6 percent, Energa's by 5.13 percent and 2.5 percent in
PGNiG.
He said earlier this year that the aim of state-run
utilities is to guarantee energy security, not to pay dividends.
A government source told Reuters that raising the nominal
value at the state-run firms will take place on a larger scale
next year, given the government's spending needs.
Pawel Puchalski, head of equity research at DM BZ WBK, said
he expected the ministry to execute the plan at all the
state-run utilities "more or less" simultaneously.
Puchalski calculates that Poland's gas firm PGNIG
will have to pay up to 2.7 billion zlotys in tax from the
transaction, PGE up to 1 billion, and Enea up to 1.6
billion.
"This means a real cash outflow from the companies and this
in turn for sure will not improve their ability to finance
investment or pay dividends," Puchalski said.
($1 = 3.8125 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)