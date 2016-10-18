Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DATA
Poland's statistics office to release September employment
and corporate sector wages data at 1200 GMT.
GOVERNMENT SITTING
During its Tuesday sitting Polish government will discuss an
amendment to the retailer tax law after it was questioned by the
European Commission.
The government will also deal with a new water draft law,
which critics say will result in an increase of water charges
mostly for utilities and agricultural firms, but also for
individual clients, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
MILLENNIUM
Poland's financial regulator KNF has told Bank Millennium
it should hold funds to hedge the risk stemming from
its foreign currency-denominated mortgage portfolio with the
ratio at 3.09 percentage points, the bank said on Monday.
ENEA
Investment fund owned by the state-run insurer PZU
has increased its share in utility Enea to 5.16 percent from 4.9
percent earlier, Enea said late on Monday.
PGNIG
The supervisory board at state-run gas firm PGNiG has
launched a procedure to choose a new chief executive officer and
some other members of the management as their term ends in
December this year, PAP news agency quoted PGNiG as saying.
PETROL STATIONS
If the draft law banning Sunday trade is enforced in its
current shape, a majority of petrol stations in Poland may have
to close on Sunday, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.
KHW
Poland's state-owned troubled coal miner KHW needs over 1
billion zlotys of fresh capital, 300 million zlotys more than
earlier estimated, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting
unnamed sources.
AMAZON
Amazon plans to hire 12 thousand people in Poland ahead of
Christmas, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting Amazon's
representative in Poland.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
