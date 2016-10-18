Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office to release September employment and corporate sector wages data at 1200 GMT.

GOVERNMENT SITTING

During its Tuesday sitting Polish government will discuss an amendment to the retailer tax law after it was questioned by the European Commission.

The government will also deal with a new water draft law, which critics say will result in an increase of water charges mostly for utilities and agricultural firms, but also for individual clients, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

MILLENNIUM

Poland's financial regulator KNF has told Bank Millennium it should hold funds to hedge the risk stemming from its foreign currency-denominated mortgage portfolio with the ratio at 3.09 percentage points, the bank said on Monday.

ENEA

Investment fund owned by the state-run insurer PZU has increased its share in utility Enea to 5.16 percent from 4.9 percent earlier, Enea said late on Monday.

PGNIG

The supervisory board at state-run gas firm PGNiG has launched a procedure to choose a new chief executive officer and some other members of the management as their term ends in December this year, PAP news agency quoted PGNiG as saying.

PETROL STATIONS

If the draft law banning Sunday trade is enforced in its current shape, a majority of petrol stations in Poland may have to close on Sunday, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

KHW

Poland's state-owned troubled coal miner KHW needs over 1 billion zlotys of fresh capital, 300 million zlotys more than earlier estimated, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.

AMAZON

Amazon plans to hire 12 thousand people in Poland ahead of Christmas, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting Amazon's representative in Poland.

