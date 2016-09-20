Sept 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ottawa has agreed to negotiate a bilateral extradition
treaty with China - a move that took place a day before jailed
Canadian missionary Kevin Garratt was ordered deported from the
** Auto manufacturing has a future beyond 2019 in Oshawa,
Ontario, after a deal between General Motors Co and
Unifor, the union that represents the company's workers in
Canada. The agreement saves 2,500 jobs at a plant that has been
on the endangered list with the scheduled closing of one
assembly line next year and the gradual phasing out of another
assembly line during the next three years. The tentative
agreement averts a strike that would have halted vehicle
production in Oshawa and output of engines and transmissions at
a factory in St. Catharines, Ontario, which supplies several of
** Encana Corp is raising more than $1 billion in a
marketed share issue, a departure from priced bought deals that
are more often used to raise money in the oil patch. Encana
plans to use half the proceeds from the sale of 107 million
shares to help fund its 2017 capital spending, much of which
will be in the Permian shale oil play in Texas. The rest will be
used to reduce debt, which has hovered slightly above industry
** British Columbia announced on Monday it would make the
largest investment in rental stock in the province's history
while also naming a new watchdog to ensure homeowners have more
NATIONAL POST
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled the Liberal
government's long-anticipated overhaul of Canada Pension Plan
benefits on Monday, but Canadians may have to wait nearly a
decade more to see the changes translate into economic growth.
While the rollout will begin 2019, the expected benefits to the
economy will likely not be felt until after the staged CPP
** Seven Generations Energy Ltd is buying into
proposed liquefied natural gas projects once considered long
shots to be built on the West Coast. Seven Generations, a
natural gas producer in Alberta and British Columbia, announced
on Monday it had acquired a minority interest in private
equity-backed Steelhead LNG, which is proposing two gas export
