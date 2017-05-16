May 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The National Energy Board faces a "crisis of confidence"
and needs to be fundamentally overhauled, including loosening
its ties to Calgary, a government-appointed panel concluded in a
report released on Monday. (tgam.ca/2rlVX3U)
** The BC Liberal government is plotting a course toward an
early test of its strength in the legislature, working to
rewrite its budget with enough appeal to opposition MLAs –
specifically, Green MLAs – to allow it to survive a vote in the
House as early as June. (tgam.ca/2pEvRMo)
** Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott says she's
concerned that a physician with financial ties to Big Pharma was
allowed to vote on new national standards for prescribing
opioids. (tgam.ca/2rlOaSK)
NATIONAL POST
** Aboriginal chiefs backing a pipeline through northern
British Columbia plan to challenge Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau's "ill-conceived" moratorium on oil tanker traffic off
the northern section of Canada's West Coast. (bit.ly/2rktMm4)
** WestJet Airlines Ltd's pilots recent decision to
unionize will create challenges for the company's ambitious
growth strategy, analysts say, and brings uncertainty as the
airline looks to expand internationally and launch an ultra low
cost carrier. (bit.ly/2qn5bPz)
** BCE Inc is launching an app-based television
package in an effort to attract younger customers as viewing
habits shift from traditional cable subscriptions to online
video streaming. (bit.ly/2qnrxjp)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)