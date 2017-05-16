May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The National Energy Board faces a "crisis of confidence" and needs to be fundamentally overhauled, including loosening its ties to Calgary, a government-appointed panel concluded in a report released on Monday. (tgam.ca/2rlVX3U)

** The BC Liberal government is plotting a course toward an early test of its strength in the legislature, working to rewrite its budget with enough appeal to opposition MLAs – specifically, Green MLAs – to allow it to survive a vote in the House as early as June. (tgam.ca/2pEvRMo)

** Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott says she's concerned that a physician with financial ties to Big Pharma was allowed to vote on new national standards for prescribing opioids. (tgam.ca/2rlOaSK)

NATIONAL POST

** Aboriginal chiefs backing a pipeline through northern British Columbia plan to challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "ill-conceived" moratorium on oil tanker traffic off the northern section of Canada's West Coast. (bit.ly/2rktMm4)

** WestJet Airlines Ltd's pilots recent decision to unionize will create challenges for the company's ambitious growth strategy, analysts say, and brings uncertainty as the airline looks to expand internationally and launch an ultra low cost carrier. (bit.ly/2qn5bPz)

** BCE Inc is launching an app-based television package in an effort to attract younger customers as viewing habits shift from traditional cable subscriptions to online video streaming. (bit.ly/2qnrxjp)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)