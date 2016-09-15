Sept 15 The following are the top stories on the
- Wells Fargo has received subpoenas from three
different United States attorneys' offices in the last week,
escalating an investigation into how thousands of bank employees
came to secretly issue more than a million sham accounts without
customers' consent. nyti.ms/2d1j7IX
- Walt Disney cut 5 percent of its consumer products
and digital media staff, or about 250 jobs, a spokesman said,
the latest in a series of belt-tightening moves by the world's
largest entertainment conglomerate. nyti.ms/2cv9Zti
- Tesla Motors came under renewed questioning
about the safety of its Autopilot technology after news emerged
of a fatal crash in China that may have occurred while the
automated driver-assist system was operating. nyti.ms/2cWHxEC
- Twitter is making a play for people's living
rooms, unveiling an app on Wednesday for Apple Inc's
Apple TV, Amazon.com's Amazon Fire TV and Microsoft
's Xbox One that will showcase its bet on live content.
nyti.ms/2cyhL7o
- Fox News announced that the news network's
co-presidents, Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy, had signed
multi-year contracts. It did not disclose the length of the
contracts but, in a statement, the Fox News executive chairman
Rupert Murdoch said the deals would ensure "stability and
leadership to help guide the network for years to come." nyti.ms/2coG84B
