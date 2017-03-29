March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Reversing clean power rules may lead to more drilling and pipelines, but economics and state initiatives still favor natural gas and renewable energy. nyti.ms/2nKunOA

- South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering offering refurbished models of its canceled smartphone, a move that has raised eyebrows in the technology world. nyti.ms/2nyOf6O

- Didi Chuxing, a company in China that last year bested Uber in that huge ride-sharing market, is in negotiations to get SoftBank of Japan to take part in a multibillion-dollar investment round, according to people familiar with the talks. nyti.ms/2owh1m3

- Tencent Holdings Ltd, one of China's internet giants, has acquired a 5 percent stake in Elon Musk's electric-car maker Tesla Inc, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2owF6sU

- BlackRock Inc is merging many actively managed mutual funds with peers that rely more on algorithms and models to pick stocks. nyti.ms/2nyJ6M6

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Tuesday the first drug to treat a severe form of multiple sclerosis, offering hope to patients who previously had no other options to combat a relentless disease that leads to paralysis and cognitive decline. nyti.ms/2o53aGN (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)