Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, which
led a $1.2 billion investment in OneWeb, a maker of satellites
for internet access, said it was continuing to invest in new
technology and supporting job creation in the United States. nyti.ms/2hOSzMY
- U.S. federal agency National Transportation Safety Board
asked technology companies to add the locations of grade
crossings into digital maps and to provide alerts for drivers. nyti.ms/2hOUZLw
- International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde was
found guilty on charges of misusing public funds during her time
as France's finance minister. nyti.ms/2hP1U7G
- A founder of the hedge fund, Platinum Partners, and six
others were charged in what federal prosecutors said was a
scheme that over-valued the assets and misrepresented their
performance. nyti.ms/2hP3WVj
- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the
University of Baltimore underscored the central bank's
satisfaction with an economic expansion that is in its eighth
year. nyti.ms/2hP2LW4
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)