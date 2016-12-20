Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, which led a $1.2 billion investment in OneWeb, a maker of satellites for internet access, said it was continuing to invest in new technology and supporting job creation in the United States. nyti.ms/2hOSzMY

- U.S. federal agency National Transportation Safety Board asked technology companies to add the locations of grade crossings into digital maps and to provide alerts for drivers. nyti.ms/2hOUZLw

- International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde was found guilty on charges of misusing public funds during her time as France's finance minister. nyti.ms/2hP1U7G

- A founder of the hedge fund, Platinum Partners, and six others were charged in what federal prosecutors said was a scheme that over-valued the assets and misrepresented their performance. nyti.ms/2hP3WVj

- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the University of Baltimore underscored the central bank's satisfaction with an economic expansion that is in its eighth year. nyti.ms/2hP2LW4 (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)