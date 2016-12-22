Dec 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to officials in 12 countries in a scheme lasting two decades, prosecutors said. Odebrecht and its affiliated petrochemical firm, Braskem, pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court and together will pay at least $3.5 billion in penalties in a case brought by authorities in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland. nyti.ms/2i32qME

- Uber Technologies Inc, which defied California state regulators who said the service was illegal, stopped the autonomous car program in San Francisco after only a week. nyti.ms/2i37PDp

- The United States has placed a unit of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd back on its blacklist of notorious marketplaces known for selling counterfeit goods and violations of intellectual property rights. nyti.ms/2i35EQm

- The board of California's state public pension system, Calpers, voted to lower expectations for future investment returns, a step that will increase pressure on the budgets of towns and cities across the state. nyti.ms/2i3fx0m

- President-elect Donald Trump met with the chief executives of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp and said his goal was to try to "bring costs down." nyti.ms/2i33iko (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)