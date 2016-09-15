Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton's campaign on Wednesday released additional medical information about the Democratic presidential nominee, as the health and fitness of the two major-party candidates remained a central focus of the race. on.wsj.com/2cfKUE1

- Hacked emails posted on a website with suspected ties to Russian intelligence services show former Secretary of State Colin Powell harshly criticizing both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. on.wsj.com/2cygRb4

- Iraqi Kurds have pushed forward with renewed vigor to retake land from Islamic State in recent weeks, territory that could be used as bargaining chips in future negotiations they are seeking to achieve more autonomy or even independence. on.wsj.com/2cbOsZr

- Federal prosecutors are in the early stages of an investigation into sales practices at Wells Fargo & Co that led to the bank being hit last week with a $185 million fine, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2cIKpEM

- In recent weeks, investors have pulled money from bond funds and increased wagers on lower interest rates, creating the conditions for a crowded trade - in which investors have large and similar positions - that is apt to suddenly reverse. on.wsj.com/2cZunmv

- Uber is inviting up to 1,000 Pittsburgh customers to experience the futuristic vehicles in the first real-world test in the U.S. of self-driving cars for regular people. on.wsj.com/2cmO3PU

- Pacific Investment Management Co stepped up its defense against a breach-of-contract lawsuit by Bill Gross, alleging that its former star manager leaked details on Pimco executives' pay and withheld emails. on.wsj.com/2cxVvra

- A federal jury found Wednesday that the city of Miami and its former budget director had defrauded bond investors by failing to truthfully disclose the city's deteriorating financial condition. on.wsj.com/2cz2G2g

- A rash of anti-American outbursts from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has jolted U.S. allies in Asia, raising doubts about his commitment to a U.S.-led military alliance seeking to counter an assertive China. on.wsj.com/2d03qlj

- President Barack Obama said the U.S. will lift the sanctions program in place against Myanmar after nearly 20 years, a decision that clears one of the last remaining obstacles to fully normalized relations. on.wsj.com/2cImSUn