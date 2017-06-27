June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sprint Corp has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans to offer wireless service, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2sgI1aI

- Glencore Plc suffered another setback on Monday in a bidding war for Australian coal mines, after the commodity giant's rival Rio Tinto PLC said it would rather take a sweetened offer from Yancoal Australia Ltd. on.wsj.com/2sgXBDg

- General Motors Co expects industry vehicle sales to fall short of its original forecast for the year, the latest sign of a slowdown in the U.S. auto market after a record run. on.wsj.com/2sgGt0n

- Arconic Inc said it has stopped selling panels used on the exterior of high-rise buildings that are suspected of contributing to the spread of a deadly fire in a London apartment tower earlier this month. on.wsj.com/2sgsSX6

- Takata Corp's bankruptcy filing spells the end of an eight-decade-old auto-parts maker, but the company could limp on for years supplying parts for the approximately 54 million defective air bags that still need to be replaced in the U.S. alone. on.wsj.com/2sgoUO6

- Australian model Miranda Kerr has handed over $8.1 million worth of jewelry to the U.S. Justice Department a week after lawsuits said it was purchased for her by Malaysian financier Jho Low with allegedly misappropriated funds, according to her spokesman. on.wsj.com/2sgWgfw

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)