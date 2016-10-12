Oct 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co is buying LM Wind Power, a manufacturer and supplier of rotor blades to the wind industry, for $1.65 billion. on.wsj.com/2dJNeCZ

- Amazon.com Inc is pushing deeper into the grocery business with plans to introduce convenience stores as well as curbside pickup locations, say people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2dJNvWM

- Boeing Co said Tuesday that it has delayed the first manned flight of its new space taxi for the second time this year and could take a financial charge against the program as early as its third-quarter results. on.wsj.com/2dJNwtO

- St. Jude Medical Inc warned Tuesday that a battery malfunction could cause hundreds of thousands of its implanted heart defibrillators to quickly lose power and stop functioning. on.wsj.com/2dJOo1u

- Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc cut its forecast for its aerospace-focused division and reported a decline in revenue, sending its shares tumbling and underscoring challenges facing the company as it prepares to split into two firms. on.wsj.com/2dJNjXq

- Sprint Corp is preparing to mortgage a little more than 10 percent of its wireless airwaves to raise needed cash to fund its business, according to several people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2dJMY6Z

- Wells Fargo & Co's top brass laid out the bank's strategy to move past its sales-tactics scandal on an hour-long call Monday with around 500 senior executives, according to a recording of the call reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2dJOYw2

- Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said Tuesday that two board members were resigning and that three new ones were replacing them, as the company continues to face activist-shareholder pressure. on.wsj.com/2dJQqie

- Samsung Electronic Co on Tuesday said it would permanently halt production of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, just one month after issuing a recall of the device over complaints that batteries were prone to overheat and cause fires. on.wsj.com/2dJPgD5

- Google has acquired FameBit, a technology startup that helps marketers connect with digital influencers, in an effort to bolster branded content deals in online video, including on Google's video platform YouTube. on.wsj.com/2dJNX77

