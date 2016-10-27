Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the
- Federal investigators have launched a probe into whether
U.S. companies linked to a Chinese billionaire illegally avoided
punitive import tariffs on Chinese aluminum, according to people
familiar with the investigation. on.wsj.com/2eLixgW
- The offering for ZTO Express, which delivers parcels for
e-commerce giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and
JD.com, is the largest IPO in the U.S. this year. on.wsj.com/2eTqMWD
- Fifteen Democratic senators urged federal regulators to
strengthen proposed rules governing Wall Street pay practices,
saying the recent scandal at Wells Fargo & Co
underscored the need to hold executives accountable for
misconduct. on.wsj.com/2eTntPc
- Two chief fundraisers for the Clinton Foundation pressed
corporate donors to steer business opportunities to former
President Bill Clinton as well, according to a hacked memo
published Wednesday by WikiLeaks. on.wsj.com/2ex9aTN
- The Pentagon on Wednesday said it has suspended its
efforts to collect repayment of re-enlistment bonuses from
service members and war veterans who received them erroneously,
announcing a series of steps to quell a swiftly developing
furor. on.wsj.com/2eSSP9X
- Greece's ruling Syriza party suffered a major blow on
Wednesday night when judges struck down its plan to revamp
Greece's media sector, after a weekslong power struggle that
produced allegations of blackmail and "fascist" methods. on.wsj.com/2eSqqRu
- The Brazilian Supreme Court's 11 justices voted 7-4 that
early-age retirees who continue to work and to contribute to the
pension system can't ask for an increase in payouts, a
possibility the government argued was against the Constitution.
on.wsj.com/2eHP09S
