- The Trump administration formally withdrew Obama
administration guidance enabling transgender individuals to use
sex-segregated facilities, including bathrooms, of their choice.

- Two cabinet members arrived for talks here Wednesday to
find a defiant Mexican government refusing to accept President

- A small group of protesters opposed to the Dakota Access
Pipeline were arrested as law-enforcement authorities began the
evacuation of the main protest campsite so that cleanup efforts

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin laid out ambitious goals
to secure a tax-code overhaul by August and to deliver economic
growth at rates not seen in more than a decade in his first

- Carlos Ghosn is leaving his chief executive role at Nissan
Motor Co., a company he rescued from near-collapse and
led for nearly two decades, to take a broader oversight role of
the alliance that links Nissan with Renault SA and

- New developments are bolstering suspicions that the
killing last week of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korea's
mercurial dictator, was a well-orchestrated plot directed from

- Apple will open its new California campus in
April. One of co-founder Steve Jobs's final projects, the cost
of Apple Park is expected to be in the range of $3 billion to $5

- An Arizona lab run by Theranos put patients at risk and
failed to quickly fix its deficiencies, the main U.S. lab
regulator found, triggering a new round of sanctions against the

