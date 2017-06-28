June 28 ASN presents its position regarding the
Flamanville EPR reactor vessel anomaly
Published on 28/06/2017 • 04:00 pm
Press release
EPR reactor vessel enclosed in concrete
On 28th June 2017, ASN presented its position regarding the
Flamanville EPR reactor pressure vessel anomaly. ASN relied on
the analysis of the files transmitted by Areva NP and EDF,
carried out by its nuclear pressure equipment department and its
technical support organisation IRSN, and on the opinion of its
Advisory Committee for nuclear pressure equipment.
On the basis of the technical analyses carried out, ASN
considers that the mechanical characteristics of the pressure
vessel bottom head and closure head are adequate with regard to
the loadings to which these parts are subjected, including
accident situations.
Reactor vessel head seen from above
However, the anomaly in the chemical composition of the steel
entails a reduction in the margins with respect to the fast
fracture risk. ASN therefore considers that EDF must implement
additional periodic inspections to ensure that no flaws appear
subsequently. ASN observes that such inspections can be
performed on the vessel bottom head and therefore considers that
they must be implemented.
However, the technical feasibility of similar inspections on the
pressure vessel closure head is not established. ASN therefore
considers that the use of the closure head must be limited in
time. It notes that it would take about seven years to
manufacture a new closure head, which could thus be available by
the end of 2024. In these conditions, ASN considers that the
current closure head shall not be operated beyond that date.
*
ASN makes the examination report produced by ASN and IRSN
available on its website for consultation by the public, along
with the opinion of its Advisory Committee for nuclear pressure
equipment.
In the coming days, ASN will submit its draft opinion for public
consultation. This consultation will continue until September
2017. ASN will also consult the French High Council for
Technological Risk Prevention. It will finalise its opinion
following these consultations in October 2017.
The commissioning of the Flamanville EPR reactor pressure vessel
will also require authorisation issued more specifically
regarding the results of a hydrotest on the entire main primary
system.
ASN, with the support of IRSN, is continuing its review of the
Flamanville EPR reactor commissioning authorisation application,
as and when it receives the files transmitted by EDF.
*
At the end of 2014, Areva NP revealed an anomaly in the chemical
composition of the steel used in the Flamanville EPR reactor
pressure vessel, which could impair its ability to withstand
crack propagation. Areva NP initiated a test programme to
demonstrate that the mechanical strength of the steel is
sufficient in all operating situations, including accident
situations. The Areva NP conclusions were sent to ASN in
December 2016.
