(Corrects paragraph 2 to say "earlier $3.8 billion offer" not
"earlier $2.9 billion offer")
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead
of a June deadline.
CIBC said it offered about $4.9 billion in cash and stock,
up from the earlier $3.8 billion offer.
CIBC announced the acquisition in June last year, but the
plan has been in doubt since PrivateBancorp postponed a
shareholder vote to approve it in December after some investors
said they would reject the offer.
