ATHENS, Sept 14 China Machinery Engineering
Corporation (CMEC) signed a memorandum of
understanding on Wednesday with Greece's leading utility Public
Power Corp. (PPC) to build a coal-fired plant in
northern Greece.
Under its "one belt, one road" strategy, China has been
investing heavily in Greece in recent years, aiming to turn the
country into a transhipment hub for its products into Europe.
Last month, China's shipping conglomerate COSCO
wrapped up the purchase of a 51 percent stake in Greece's
largest port Piraeus, while State Grid Corporation of
China has been shortlisted for a 24 percent stake in Greece's
power grid ADMIE.
PPC, which is 51 percent state-owned, said in August it
would team up with CMEC and private investors to tap coal mines
in the northern Greek region of Florina and build a second, more
efficient coal-fired power plant.
It was the first such agreement PPC, which previously
dominated in power production, has struck with a foreign
company.
PPC controls about 60 percent of the wholesale electricity
market and some 90 percent of the retail market. Under an
international bailout signed last year, Athens must cut PPC's
share in both markets to below 50 percent by 2020.
"The signing of the agreement is a good opportunity to boost
our cooperation and taking into account the long-term interest
of the two sides, we can deepen our partnership," CMEC Assistant
President Fang Yanshui said at a signing ceremony.
CMEC is mainly engaged in international projects and has
built a large number of thermal, hydroelectric and renewable
energy units around the world.
PPC's Chairman Manolis Panagiotakis said PPC, CMEC and the
private investors would set up a new firm which would build a
450 megawatt power plant at an estimated cost of 750 million
euros.
Greek contractors Ellaktor and GEK-TERNA
will also take part in the construction.
"We aspire to play a major role in our neighbourhood,"
Panagiotakis said. "Our partnership with companies of a calibre
similar to CMEC's will be decisive."
He said the firm could be set up next year and construction,
which could take four to five years, might start by 2018.
Panagiotakis also said PPC's board has decided to expand in
neighbouring Albania by setting up a company which will be
active in power trading and production.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Clarke)