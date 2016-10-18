BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI Oct 18 Qatar Insurance, the Gulf country's largest insurer by market value, reported a 6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
* Net profit of 108.8 million riyals ($29 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, versus 115.7 million riyals a year earlier.
* Reuters calculation based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
* EFG Hermes forecast Qatar Insurance's third-quarter net profit at 312 million riyals.
* Nine-month net profit 711 million riyals, up from 693 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. ($1 = 3.7506 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.