EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Spain on Sunday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:13:03.600 2. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai +00:15.600 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:15.000 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:27.800 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 03:24.400 6. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 05:24.900 7. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai 07:31.300 8. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda 09:05.100 9. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 09:20.400 10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 09:57.100 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.