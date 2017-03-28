LONDON, March 28 Royal Bank of Scotland has nudged up an offer to the final group of claimants seeking damages over an emergency cash call in 2008, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The Edinburgh-based bank, which is more than 70 percent owned by taxpayers, has offered an additional 2 pence per share to 43.5 pence a share to a group of claimants, which includes former and current RBS employees and institutional investors.

The person said the increase would amount to under 10 million pounds.

A spokesman for the claimants was not immediately available. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by Kirstin Ridley)