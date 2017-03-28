UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LONDON, March 28 Royal Bank of Scotland has nudged up an offer to the final group of claimants seeking damages over an emergency cash call in 2008, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The Edinburgh-based bank, which is more than 70 percent owned by taxpayers, has offered an additional 2 pence per share to 43.5 pence a share to a group of claimants, which includes former and current RBS employees and institutional investors.
The person said the increase would amount to under 10 million pounds.
A spokesman for the claimants was not immediately available. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by Kirstin Ridley)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.