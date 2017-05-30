SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
MUMBAI May 30 Shares in Indian telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd dropped on Tuesday, adding to a sharp slide a day earlier, hurt by investor concerns over its ability to service its loans.
Reliance Communications, widely known as RCom, sought to reassure investors in its quarterly conference call on Monday, saying it was in talks with its lenders to defer loan instalments coming due in the next four months as it works on closing two deals.
The firm, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, plans to repay lenders 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and refinance an even larger chunk by end-September, if lenders sign off on the merger of its wireless segment with rival Aircel and sale of a majority stake in its tower unit to Canada's Brookfield.
Despite those plans, RCom's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent in early trading on Tuesday before paring losses to be down 4 percent. It plunged 20.4 percent on Monday.
($1 = 64.6500 Indian rupees)
(Updates with closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest level ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capit
NEW YORK, June 21 Declines in financial and energy shares sent U.S. and European equity markets lower on Wednesday, weighed down in part by U.S. crude prices at 10-month lows, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in nearly a decade.