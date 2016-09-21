MONTREAL, Sept 21 Police said on Wednesday they had arrested five people and were seeking a sixth following a nearly two-year investigation at Rio Tinto's aluminum smelter in Quebec into allegations of fraud.

A police statement said the arrests targeted employees alleged to have been involved in false invoicing in collaboration with a former supplier to Rio.

It said Rio Tinto Alcan had begun an internal investigation in December 2014, which led to the arrests.

Rio Tinto was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Allison Martell in Montreal; Writing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)