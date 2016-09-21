MONTREAL, Sept 21 Police said on Wednesday they
had arrested five people and were seeking a sixth following a
nearly two-year investigation at Rio Tinto's aluminum
smelter in Quebec into allegations of fraud.
A police statement said the arrests targeted employees
alleged to have been involved in false invoicing in
collaboration with a former supplier to Rio.
It said Rio Tinto Alcan had begun an internal investigation
in December 2014, which led to the arrests.
Rio Tinto was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Allison Martell in
Montreal; Writing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)