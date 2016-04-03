By Luiza Ilie
| BUCHAREST, April 3
BUCHAREST, April 3 Romanian state-owned power
producer Hidroelectrica expects to finally exit its insolvency
process by next month, and aims to sell a minority stake in an
initial public offering by November, its manager told Reuters on
Sunday.
Romania's largest and cheapest power producer has been run
by a court-appointed manager after it became insolvent for the
second time in early 2014.
It first became insolvent in 2012 after losing $1.4 billion
over six years from contracts under which it sold the bulk of
its output below market prices.
It underwent restructuring, cancelled those contracts and
posted record high profits. But contract holders challenged the
cancellations and a court ruling pushed the firm back into
insolvency, where it has remained a year longer than expected
due to lengthy court procedures.
"There are four unsolved challenges left out of 75, and the
court date for them is April 6," manager Remus Borza said in a
telephone interview.
"Hidroelectrica will exit insolvency on April 6 at the
earliest, and in May at the latest. After that, it is a straight
line to an initial public offering and I stand by a deadline of
November."
It would be the first IPO of a state-owned firm in Romania
since the sale of power utility Electrica in 2014.
Borza said Hidroelectrica had already appointed listing and
legal advisers. It reiterated that it could list a 15 percent
stake, both on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges.
Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, which is the
sole minority shareholder in Hidroelectrica, values its 20
percent stake at 594 million euros ($676 mln). That would imply
a value for the whole company of 2.97 billion euros.
Borza also said Hidroelectrica expected a record gross
profit of 1.3 billion lei ($331.52 million) at the end of this
year, up from 1.1 billion lei last year.
($1 = 3.9213 lei)
($1 = 0.8782 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)