Rugby-South Africa to announce axed Super Rugby sides next month
CAPE TOWN, June 14 South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date when they decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for next season.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 30 Zebre 24 Edinburgh Rugby 24 Newport Gwent Dragons 20 Leinster 31 Glasgow Warriors 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 21 18 0 3 661 373 12 84 2. Munster 20 17 0 3 518 288 8 76 3. Scarlets 20 15 0 5 467 334 7 67 4. Ospreys 20 13 0 7 515 310 13 65 5. Ulster 20 13 1 6 494 334 10 64 6. Glasgow Warriors 21 11 0 10 522 435 14 58 7. Cardiff Blues 21 10 1 10 482 474 7 49 8. Connacht 20 9 0 11 391 418 8 44 9. Edinburgh Rugby 21 5 0 16 371 473 7 27 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 21 4 0 17 344 543 6 22 11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 20 4 0 16 283 627 3 19 12. Zebre 21 3 0 18 315 754 7 19 SATURDAY, APRIL 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Ulster (1400) Swansea Benetton Rugby Treviso v Munster (1705) Treviso Connacht v Scarlets (1835) Galway
June 14 Scrumhalf Danny Care believes adopting a different style of play depending on the match situation, much as England did in the thrilling 38-34 win over Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, will increase the side's chances of lifting the next World Cup.
June 14 British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny will not be offered a new contract at Toulon after missing too many Top 14 games because of international duty, the club's president Mourad Boudjellal has said.