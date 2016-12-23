Rugby-Phipps extends Australia contract until after 2019 World Cup
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Phipps has re-signed with the Australian Rugby Union until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan, in a bid to play at his third global showpiece.
Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Northampton 24 Sale Sharks 5 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 10 8 0 2 262 116 6 38 2. Wasps 10 8 0 2 319 205 5 37 3. Bath Rugby 10 8 0 2 235 135 3 35 4. Leicester Tigers 10 7 0 3 247 196 3 31 5. Exeter Chiefs 10 5 1 4 276 205 8 30 6. Northampton 11 5 0 6 194 197 4 24 7. Harlequins 10 5 0 5 206 237 3 23 8. Newcastle Falcons 10 5 0 5 168 238 3 23 9. Gloucester Rugby 10 3 2 5 228 217 7 23 10. Sale Sharks 11 3 1 7 196 269 4 18 11. Worcester Warriors 10 1 2 7 171 309 2 10 12. Bristol Rugby 10 0 0 10 138 316 4 4 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v Newcastle Falcons (1330) Hendon Wasps v Bath Rugby (1400) Coventry Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers (1500) Exeter
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.