Rugby-England's Marler available for France clash after leg fracture
LONDON, Jan 30 England prop Joe Marler will be available for the Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after making a speedy recovery from a fractured leg.
Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Wasps 25 Exeter Chiefs 20 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 1 1 0 0 35 3 1 5 2. Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 0 38 31 1 5 3. Wasps 1 1 0 0 25 20 0 4 4. Bath Rugby 1 1 0 0 18 14 0 4 5. Harlequins 1 1 0 0 21 19 0 4 6. Newcastle Falcons 1 1 0 0 19 17 0 4 7. Gloucester Rugby 1 0 0 1 31 38 2 2 8. Bristol Rugby 1 0 0 1 19 21 1 1 9. Sale Sharks 1 0 0 1 17 19 1 1 10. Northampton 1 0 0 1 14 18 1 1 11. Exeter Chiefs 1 0 0 1 20 25 1 1 12. Worcester Warriors 1 0 0 1 3 35 0 0 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Worcester Warriors v Gloucester Rugby (1845) Worcester Sale Sharks v Harlequins (1915) Salford
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Ireland (1425) England v France (1650) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400)
WELLINGTON, Jan 30 The Auckland Blues will play their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, five days before Tana Umaga's side face the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.