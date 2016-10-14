UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Grenoble 13 LOU 39 Pool 2 Ospreys 45 Newcastle Falcons 0 Pool 2 Newport Gwent Dragons 37 Brive 16 Pool 3 Bristol Rugby 20 Cardiff Blues 33 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Benetton Rugby Treviso 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Gloucester Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Aviron Bayonnais 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. La Rochelle 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 1 1 0 45 0 1 5 2. LOU 1 1 0 39 13 1 5 3. Grenoble 1 0 0 13 39 0 0 4. Newcastle Falcons 1 0 0 0 45 0 0 Pool 3 1. Newport Gwent Dragons 1 1 0 37 16 1 5 2. Enisei-STM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Worcester Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Brive 1 0 0 16 37 0 0 Pool 4 1. Cardiff Blues 1 1 0 33 20 1 5 2. Pau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Bath Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Bristol Rugby 1 0 0 20 33 0 0 Pool 5 1. Harlequins 1 1 0 43 21 1 5 2. Timisoara Saracens 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Edinburgh Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Stade Francais 1 0 0 21 43 0 0 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Timisoara Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby (1100) Timisoara Enisei-STM v Worcester Warriors (1200) Moscow Benetton Rugby Treviso v La Rochelle (1300) Treviso Aviron Bayonnais v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Bayonne Pau v Bath Rugby (1845) Pau
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.