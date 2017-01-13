Jan 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Leinster 57 Montpellier 3 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Munster 4 3 0 124 42 4 16
2. Glasgow Warriors 4 3 0 105 72 1 13
3. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 58 113 0 8
4. Racing 92 4 0 0 45 105 0 0
Pool 2
1. Wasps 4 2 1 152 71 3 13
2. Toulouse 4 2 1 131 64 3 13
3. Connacht 4 3 0 112 78 1 13
4. Zebre 4 0 0 42 224 0 0
Pool 3
1. Saracens 4 4 0 149 62 2 18
2. Toulon 4 2 0 90 78 2 10
3. Scarlets 4 2 0 96 107 0 8
4. Sale Sharks 4 0 0 29 117 0 0
Pool 4
1. Leinster 5 4 0 203 63 5 21
2. Montpellier 5 2 0 94 132 3 11
3. Castres Olympique 4 2 0 99 95 1 9
4. Northampton 4 1 0 46 152 0 4
Pool 5
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 3 0 154 99 5 17
2. Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 0 86 89 1 9
3. Ulster 4 2 0 90 116 1 9
4. Exeter Chiefs 4 1 0 53 79 2 6
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Connacht v Zebre (1300) Galway
Northampton v Castres Olympique (1300) Northampton
Wasps v Toulouse (1515) Coventry
Glasgow Warriors v Munster (1730) Glasgow
Racing 92 v Leicester Tigers (1945) Colombes