Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Castres Olympique 24 Leinster 24 Pool 4 Montpellier 26 Northampton 17 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Munster 5 4 0 138 54 4 20 2. Glasgow Warriors 5 3 0 117 86 2 14 3. Leicester Tigers 5 2 0 61 147 0 8 4. Racing 92 5 1 0 79 108 1 5 Pool 2 1. Connacht 5 4 0 178 99 2 18 2. Wasps 5 3 1 169 85 3 17 3. Toulouse 5 2 1 145 81 4 14 4. Zebre 5 0 0 63 290 0 0 Pool 3 1. Saracens 5 4 1 171 84 2 20 2. Toulon 5 3 0 117 90 3 15 3. Scarlets 5 2 1 118 129 0 10 4. Sale Sharks 5 0 0 41 144 0 0 Pool 4 1. Leinster 6 4 1 227 87 5 23 2. Montpellier 6 3 0 120 149 4 16 3. Castres Olympique 6 2 1 144 147 2 12 4. Northampton 6 2 0 91 199 1 9 Pool 5 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 4 0 163 105 5 21 2. Exeter Chiefs 5 2 0 84 98 3 11 3. Bordeaux-Begles 5 2 0 92 98 2 10 4. Ulster 5 2 0 109 147 1 9 SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 FIXTURES (GMT) ASM Clermont Auvergne v Exeter Chiefs (1300) Clermont-Ferrand Ulster v Bordeaux-Begles (1300) Belfast Sale Sharks v Scarlets (1515) Salford Saracens v Toulon (1515) Hendon Leicester Tigers v Glasgow Warriors (1730) Leicester Munster v Racing 92 (1730) Limerick
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.