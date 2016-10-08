Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England Argentina 21 Australia 33 Half Time: 8-18 Scorers: Argentina : Tries: Matias Alemanno (22),Jeronimo de la Fuente (45) Conversion: Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias (47) Penalty Goals: Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias (42, 55, 70) Australia : Tries: Adam Coleman (6),Samu Kerevi (39, 50),Dean Mumm (79) Conversions: Bernard Foley (6, 51) Penalty Goals:Bernard Foley (11, 27, 74)
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)