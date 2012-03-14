March 14 Italy prop Martin Castrogiovanni
has recovered from broken ribs to take his place in the side to
host Scotland on Saturday when both teams will be bidding to
avoid the Six Nations wooden spoon.
The long-haired symbol of Italian rugby had been expected to
miss the rest of the championship after being injured in the
defeat by England last month but has battled back to fitness.
He is one of six changes from the side beaten by Wales last
weekend but flyhalf Kristopher Burton keeps his place despite
another poor display at the Millennium Stadium.
Edoardo Gori returns at scrumhalf for the match at Rome's
Stadio Olimpico after recovering from a knee problem in the
other major change.
Perennial wooden spoon contenders Italy and Scotland head
into the final game with no points from their first four
matches.
Team:
15-Andrea Masi, 14-Giovambattista Venditti, 13-Tommaso
Benvenuti, 12-Gonzalo Canale, 11-Mirco Bergamasco, 10-Kristopher
Burton, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Robert
Barbieri, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Marco Bortolami, 4-Quintin
Geldenhuys, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini,
1-Andrea Lo Cicero
Replacements: 16-Tommaso D'Apice, 17-Lorenzo Cittadini,
18-Joshua Furno, 19-Simone Favaro, 20-Manoa Vosawai, 21-Tobias
Botes, 22-Giulio Toniolatti
