By Rex Gowar

LONDON, Oct 6 Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez and wing Manuel Montero must pass last-minute fitness tests before Argentina take on Australia in the Rugby Championship at Twickenham on Saturday.

Sanchez (ankle problem) and Montero (pulled leg muscle) have been included in the side named by coach Daniel Hourcade.

"This is the team that will play (but) we have to wait a bit to see how Nico and Manu evolve," Hourcade said.

Montero is coming back from the leg injury that put him out of the last three matches having played in the first two, an away defeat and home win against South Africa.

Sanchez, Argentina's chief place kicker and second behind New Zealand's Beauden Barrett with 53 points in five matches in the tournament, has been ever present.

Jeronimo de la Fuente, named on the bench, stands by to come in at inside centre with Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias moving to flyhalf.

Ramiro Moyano, also on the bench, will be reprieved if Montero pulls out.

Montero is due to replace Moyano on the left wing, with Matias Moroni moving to the right flank instead of the injured Santiago Cordero. Matias Orlando has been picked at outside centre.

In the pack, Lucas Noguera comes in for the injured Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro while Leonardo Senatore replaces Facundo Isa at number eight.

Prop Santiago Garcia Botta will make his tournament debut if he comes off the bench.

Should Sanchez and Montero drop out, Gabriel Azcarate and Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino will be added to the bench.

"The team has some players out due to a very intense year of very hard matches and they are feeling the wear and tear," Hourcade said.

"But we are very motivated playing at Twickenham again and focused on having a great match."

The game will be a repeat of the 2015 World Cup semi-final a year ago at the same venue, won 29-15 by the Wallabies.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Lucas Noguera

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Tomas Cubelli, 21-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Ramiro Moyano. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)