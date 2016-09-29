UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade named the following team to play New Zealand in Buenos Aires in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship on Saturday:
15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Santiago Cordero, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Ramiro Moyano, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-AgustIn Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Matias Orlando (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.