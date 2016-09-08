Rugby-Uruguay's Freitas set to be pioneer in growth on game in South America
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
SYDNEY, Sept 8 Australia team named on Thursday to play South Africa in Saturday's Rugby Championship test in Brisbane:
15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio
Replacements (one to be omitted): Tatafu Polota-Nau, James Slipper, Allan Ala'alatoa, Rory Arnold, Lopeti Timani, Sean McMahon, Nick Phipps, Tevita Kuridrani, Drew Mitchell. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.