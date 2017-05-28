Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
LONDON May 28 A youthful England side made the most of their chances to beat the Barbarians 28-14 at Twickenham on Sunday.
They led 13-0 at halftime, having opened the scoring with a converted try by Nathan Earle of Saracens, one of eight new caps in the starting XV.
A try by Australian Adam Ashley-Cooper put the Barbarians back in contention but Earle's club mate Nick Isiekwe, another new cap, went over to extend the lead to 23-7 before a late try by Samoan Joe Tekori.
Danny Care crossed the line to have the last word for England.
Head coach Eddie Jones's side are preparing for a two-match test series in Argentina, on June 10 and 17.
"It was good preparation for Argentina," Jones told Sky Sports.
"Secondly it gave us an opportunity to look at some young guys and we got some really good performances from some of them, which gives them an opportunity to keep going with their England career."
Jones picked out Sam Underhill, who went off injured, Isiekwe and Earle among those who had impressed him. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon)
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.