(Adds quotes)

LONDON May 28 A youthful England side made the most of their chances to beat the Barbarians 28-14 at Twickenham on Sunday.

They led 13-0 at halftime, having opened the scoring with a converted try by Nathan Earle of Saracens, one of eight new caps in the starting XV.

A try by Australian Adam Ashley-Cooper put the Barbarians back in contention but Earle's club mate Nick Isiekwe, another new cap, went over to extend the lead to 23-7 before a late try by Samoan Joe Tekori.

Danny Care crossed the line to have the last word for England.

Head coach Eddie Jones's side are preparing for a two-match test series in Argentina, on June 10 and 17.

"It was good preparation for Argentina," Jones told Sky Sports.

"Secondly it gave us an opportunity to look at some young guys and we got some really good performances from some of them, which gives them an opportunity to keep going with their England career."

Jones picked out Sam Underhill, who went off injured, Isiekwe and Earle among those who had impressed him. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon)