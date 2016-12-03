UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
LONDON Dec 3 England's victory over Australia on Saturday completed an unbeaten year for the team under coach Eddie Jones.
Below is a list of the 13 victories in 2016
Six Nations
6 Feb Scotland 9 England 15
14 Feb Italy 9 England 40
27 Feb England 21 Ireland 10
12 Mar England 25 Wales 21
19 Mar France 21 England 31
---
29 May England 27 Wales 13
---
11 Jun Australia 28 England 39
18 Jun Australia 7 England 23
25 Jun Australia 40 England 44
---
12 Nov England 37 South Africa 21
19 Nov England 58 Fiji 15
26 Nov England 27 Argentina 14
04 Dec England 37 Australia 21
Note: England also won their last game of 2015, 60-3 against Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup, taking their winning run to 14 and equalling the national record set under Clive Woodward in 2002/03. The Tier One record for successive victories is 18, set by New Zealand from 2015-16.
