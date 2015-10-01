(Adds detail, Transport Ministry's comment)
MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian state airline Aeroflot
said on Thursday it would not proceed with the
acquisition of struggling competitor Transaero after
its rival's shareholders failed to present an offer for the
purchase of a 75 percent stake before the deadline.
The decision leaves the future of Transaero, Russia's
second-largest airline behind state-controlled Aeroflot, in
limbo.
Last month, Aeroflot said it would acquire a 75 percent
stake in debt-laden Transaero, throwing a lifeline to the
struggling private carrier whose net debt stood at 106 billion
roubles ($1.63 billion) at the end of last year.
"Aeroflot undertakes that all obligations to Transaero's
passengers will be fulfilled. Passengers will be guaranteed
transportation or a refund in the event that a flight is
cancelled," Aeroflot Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Saveliev
said in a statement.
Russian authorities have not ruled out that Transaero may go
bankrupt. Transaero increased passenger numbers by 2.7 percent
in the first seven months of this year, but like other Russian
carriers it has been hit by the country's economic slowdown.
Maxim Sokolov, the country's Transport Minister, told
reporters on Thursday the government had ordered a halt in sales
of tickets for Transaero flights.
He said around 650,000 people had bought tickets and that
all obligations to passengers would be fulfilled.
"The entire industry has consolidated for this task," he
said, adding that other airlines, such as Sibir,
UTair and Ural Airlines would take up
Transaero passengers.
