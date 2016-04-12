* Russia faces 2nd year of recession in 2016

* Budget amendments postponed until after parliamentary election (Adds detail, quotes)

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 12 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the budget deficit could reach up to 4 percent of gross domestic product this year if oil prices stay at current levels.

"The task we are setting for ourselves is to have a budget deficit at 3 percent of GDP under (an oil price of) $40 (per barrel)," Siluanov told an economic conference.

"(But) if the oil price is as it's shaping up now - $32-33 - accordingly, it (budget deficit) will be up to 4 percent of GDP," he said.

Siluanov added that the finance ministry would have to increase its borrowing volumes in the near future to cover the hole.

Hit by falling crude prices - the country's main exports, which together with a small basket of other commodities make up half of the government's revenues - and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine, Russia faces a second year of recession.

That is not good news for the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin ahead of the parliamentary election slated for autumn.

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

Worse-than-expected oil prices, limited access to foreign financial markets and lack of funds to revive the economy have forced the finance ministry to redraft the budget, initially based on oil prices of $50 per barrel.

Typical amendments to the budget take place in the spring, but two sources told Reuters that this election year any changes are unlikely before the new parliament is chosen and settles in.

The amendments would require slashing revenues by some 700 billion roubles to 800 billion roubles ($10.56 billion to $12.09 billion, according to various estimates, in order to keep deficit manageable. The budget approved in October envisaged total spending at 15.9 trillion roubles.

With oil around $40, revenues, initially expected at around 14 trillion roubles, could come short some 1.2 trillion roubles - 1.5 trillion roubles, Siluanov told Reuters in an interview late last year. ]

When oil fell below $30 a barrel earlier this year, the government began working on a cost-cutting plan, with ministries ordered to reduce spending by 10 percent. Even defence spending - which for years kept increasing - fell victim, with some 5 percent cuts ordered.

Most analysts see a rather significant contraction in the economy this year, following the 3.7 percent decline last year. The World Bank warned last week the economy may fall 1.9 percent this year.

But the economy ministry envisages GDP falling by modest 0.3 percent in 2016 and an expansion of 1.4 percent next year.

Simply returning to growth is not the point, however, analysts warn, criticising Russia for year-long negligence to diversify the economy away from hydrocarbons.

"The point is not whether the economy minimises the decline this year and returns to growth in 2017, but more importantly whether the government can implement policies which create new drivers of longer-term growth that lead to economic diversity," Chris Weafer, a senior partner in Macro-Advisory consulting group, wrote in a recent note. ($1 = 66.2800 roubles) ($1 = 66.1558 roubles) (Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin, Elena Fabrichnaya, Denis Punchuk and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)