Congo's year-on-year inflation rises to 17.93 pct in March
KINSHASA, April 14 Democratic Republic of Congo's consumer price inflation rose to 17.93 percent year-on-year in March, up from 14.8 percent in February, the central bank said on Friday.
MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's central bank may consider cutting its key interest rate at one of the next three rate setting meetings, the bank's press service told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
KINSHASA, April 14 Democratic Republic of Congo's consumer price inflation rose to 17.93 percent year-on-year in March, up from 14.8 percent in February, the central bank said on Friday.
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan