* Siluanov says budget deficit may exceed 3 pct next year
* Says oil prices may fall below $40 per barrel
* Says spending cannot increase beyond 2016
By Darya Korsunskaya and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Nov 30 Adverse oil prices and plans to
save a mammoth state bank threaten Russia with an inflated
budget deficit next year and leave little fiscal flexibility
before the 2018 presidential election, Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said.
With oil windfall revenues drying up rapidly, sanctions
making borrowing on Western markets impossible. Meanwhile,
foreign investment is shrinking, leaving Russia in line for a
tough end of the decade, Siluanov told Reuters in an interview.
"Russia is faced with a difficult choice in the medium term:
either to drastically cut social spending, spending on education
and healthcare, and at the same time leave tax rates unchanged,
or follow a path of greater spending but raise some taxes," he
said.
"This is a difficult public dilemma - and an answer to these
questions should be in the programme of the next Russian
president."
President Vladimir Putin, the country's paramount leader
since 2000, has not yet declared whether he will seek another
term, but his popularity is at an all-time high after annexing
Crimea and engaging in Syria. It is widely expected he will
remain Russia's leader until at least 2024.
The 2016 budget, due for its second reading in parliament
this week, envisages a deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic
product. However, oil prices are likely to come in at the lower
end of the $40-$50-per-barrel range assumed for next year, and
possibly lower, making a huge dent in state revenues, Siluanov
said.
"(Oil below $40) is possible," Siluanov said. A slowdown in
global economic growth, ouster of Russian producers from oil
markets, and Iran's readiness to supply the world with crude, do
not bode well for prices, he said.
Urals URL-E, Russia's chief crude blend, traded at $42.01
per barrel on Monday.
"You cannot live by the Russian faith in serendipity that
suddenly everything will change, that oil prices will rise to
the level from two years ago," Siluanov said.
"They will not. And on the off-chance the situation improves
to a certain extent, you still need to solve structural
problems, get rid of imbalances."
NO MONEY, NO OPTIONS
At current oil prices, budget revenues will fall short by
some 1.2 trillion roubles ($18.29 billion) to 1.5 trillion
roubles next year compared with what's assumed in the budget, he
said.
Plans to save state development bank Vnesheconombank, or
VEB, which is facing a gaping hole in its balance sheet, may
cost the state some $20 billion over the next few years,
Siluanov had told Reuters previously.
At the same time, federal spending is set to increase by
more than 600 billion roubles next year to 16.1 trillion
roubles.
"Next year poses huge risks," Siluanov said.
The deficit, now planned at 2.4 trillion roubles, will be
almost entirely financed from one of Russia's sovereign wealth
funds, the Reserve Fund, which now stands at $65.7 billion
roubles. If the budget deficit widens, the stash may dry up.
The ministry is left with few options: try to improve tax
collection, push for privatisation of the country's many state
companies, including selling a stake in the oil major Rosneft
, or try to tap foreign debt markets.
Plans call for $3 billion in foreign borrowing next year,
which would be the first time Russia has tapped international
markets in two years. The ministry said earlier that the funds
might be raised in Chinese yuan, but Siluanov said Russia would
be ready for other markets as well.
But he admitted there was little room for manoeuvre.
A three-year budget envisages the deficit easing to 2
percent in 2017 and 1 percent by 2018, presenting a challenge of
how to bring it down and keep spending at bay. Fiscal tightening
in pre-election years may be tough to implement.
"The problem of the 2017-2019 budget is that on one side we
cannot dramatically reduce our significant social programme
spending," Siluanov said. "On the other hand, we cannot afford a
budget deficit of more than 2 percent of GDP."
Expenditures, now about a fifth of GDP, cannot go on
increasing beyond 2016, Siluanov added.
"It's necessary to draw conclusions, analyse the experience
of other countries, learn from the mistakes of the past years,"
he said.
"The laws of economics cannot be undone; they are objective.
And as much as we would like to increases expenditures - you
need resources for that. And if you don't have them, then it is
unacceptable to make unsecured expenditure commitments. It's
self-deception."
($1 = 65.5925 roubles)
(Writing by by Lidia Kelly, editing by Larry King)