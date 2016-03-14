DUBAI, March 14 Iran wants to cooperate with
Russia in an oil and gas swap mechanism, Oil Minister Bijan
Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday after meeting his
Russian counterpart in Tehran.
"Iran and Russia can have a suitable cooperation in the
fields of trade and an oil and gas swap," the Shana news agency
quoted Zanganeh as saying.
The two countries have been discussing the swap for several
years. Russia would send oil and gas to northern Iran, where
supply is scarce, and Iran in return would send oil and gas from
its southern fields to Russia's customers in the Gulf.
