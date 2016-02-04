(Adds detail, quotes, changes sourcing, no comment from
Rosneft)
MOSCOW Feb 4 Iran has been discussing possible
oil sales to top Russian oil producer Rosneft, Russian
news agencies quoted a top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying in Moscow on Thursday.
"I met the Russian Security Council secretary the day before
yesterday. (Igor) Sechin, the head of Rosneft, was present at
the meeting," Ali Akbar Velayati was quoted as saying by
Interfax news agency.
"On the Iranian side, there is a willingness to supply this
company corresponding volumes of oil daily," he added.
Rosneft declined to comment.
Iran is on track to raise oil production by 500,000 barrels
per day after Western sanctions over its nuclear programme were
lifted last month.
Reuters shipping data shows that since sanctions were
removed, a number of vessels have been tentatively fixed to sail
from Tehran to various locations in Europe and the
Mediterranean.
Trading sources said Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's
Lukoil, looked set to become the first post-sanctions
buyer of Iranian oil in Europe.
Moscow and Iran have previously discussed an oil-for-goods
swap, but negotiations petered out after the sanctions were
repealed, said Russian officials who declined to be named due to
the sensitivity of the matter.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs and
Adrian Croft)