HELSINKI Oct 18 Russia's transfer of nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to Kaliningrad is an aggressive demonstration of power against the whole of Europe, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Tuesday.

"Knowing that Iskanders are not defense but offense equipment, that means an aggressive, open demonstration of power and aggression against not the Baltic states but against European capitals," Grybauskaite said at a press conference after meeting her Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

Russia earlier this month moved Iskander-M missiles into the Kaliningrad enclave bordering Poland and Lithuania, saying it was part of routine drills. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)