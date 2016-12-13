TEHRAN Dec 13 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he would exchange views with officials in Iran on agreements reached.

Novak, who is on visit in Tehran, did not elaborate. Russia's Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of gas giant Gazprom , has signed an agreement with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova)