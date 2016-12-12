BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's oil producer Tatneft chief executive officer Nail Maganov said on Monday the company would reduce its oil output by 20,000 barrels per day in 2017, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.
The expected reduction is part of Russia's deal with OPEC countries on cutting oil output, Maganov said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.