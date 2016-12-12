MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia's oil producer Tatneft chief executive officer Nail Maganov said on Monday the company would reduce its oil output by 20,000 barrels per day in 2017, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

The expected reduction is part of Russia's deal with OPEC countries on cutting oil output, Maganov said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt)