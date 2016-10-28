MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's government plans to
issue an order to proceed with the privatisation of a 19.5
percent stake in state oil firm Rosneft early next
week, a government source told reporters on Friday.
The source said the budget should receive proceeds from the
sale by Dec. 31, with funds coming via dividends from state
energy holding Rosneftegaz, a Rosneft shareholder.
"In case we are not on time, we will have to simply take
funds from Rosneft. They have cash," the source added.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Jack Stubbs)