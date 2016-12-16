MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz said on Friday it had received proceeds from the sale of a 19.5-percent stake in oil company Rosneft.

Rosneftegaz said the 710.8 billion roubles ($11.5 billion) in proceeds would be transferred to Russia's budget according to schedule. ($1 = 61.8985 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Joseph Radford)