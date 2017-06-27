BRIEF-India's VCK Capital Market Services reappoints Samir Kothari as MD
* Says board re-appointed Samir Kothari as managing director of company for further period of 5 years
MOSCOW, June 27 Russneft, Russia's mid-sized oil producer, is looking to clinch an oil hedging deal with VTB, Russia's second biggest bank, Russneft Senior Vice President Olga Prozorovskaya said on Tuesday.
Mikhail Gutseriyev, a Russneft co-owner, told an annual shareholders meeting separately that he had earned $700 million on a previous oil hedge deal. Sources told Reuters earlier that Gutseriyev had been hedging at Sberbank.
"We are waiting for (the right) moment ... and we will do (oil) hedging in the nearest future. We will hedge in such a way that we will get a couple of hundreds of million dollars in profit," Gutseriyev said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
WARSAW, June 28 The price at which the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will likely sell half of its stake in Polish chemical group Azoty in accelerated book building (ABB) will be no lower than 63 zlotys ($16.93) per share, two fund managers said.
FRANKFURT, June 28 German media group ProSiebenSat.1 has sold its media-for-equity investment portfolio to U.S. private equity firm Lexington Partners for around 50 million euros ($57 million).